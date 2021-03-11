 Why MTN can't repatriate over N106bn profit from Nigeria | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Business

Why MTN can’t repatriate over N106bn profit from Nigeria

Published

2 hours ago

on

MTN appoints new president/CEO to lead group

MTN group says it is yet to repatriate R4.2bn (over N106bn) profits made from Nigeria back to South Africa due to the challenge of accessing foreign currency.

The MTN Group President and Chief Executive Officer, Ralph Mupita, disclosed this while announcing strong results across its twenty-one African markets.

According to Mupita, as at 31 December 2020 only R286 million (about 707.1million) out of the profits made from Nigeria has been successfully sent back to South Africa.

MTN group posted an impressive double-digit growth in earnings in 2020, doing especially well on its medium-term targets.

The group financial statements shows about 29 million new subscribers were added during the year under review, bringing MTN’s group subscriber base to 280 million in Africa.

In 2020, MTN also revealed new 19 million data users were added and nearly 12 million Mobile Money users, to reach totals of over 114 million and 46 million respectively.

The company said these numbers helped grow its service revenue by 11.9 percent to R170-billion and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) increasing by 13.4 percent.

Read also: MTN records loss in wholesale business as SMS revenue plunges again

MTN also reported a 52 percent increase in adjusted headline earnings a share, a four-percentage point increase in return on equity to 17 percent and a more than doubling in operating cashflow to R28.3 billion.

Basic earnings a share increased by 87 percent, good operational performance and an improved contribution of the share of profits from associates and joint ventures.

MTN Group’s capital expenditure was R28.6bn and its net debt was reduced by R12bn to R43bn.

However, MTN announced suspension on its full year dividend for 2020.

The board said it would communicate a revised medium-term dividend policy after the announcement of its 2021 financial year results in March 2022.

“On assessment of the progress of cash upstreaming from Nigeria, ARP delivery and COVID-19 impacts, the board will consider returning further cash to shareholders in the form of special dividends or share repurchases after the release of FY2021 result,” the statement noted.

Print 🖨 PDF 📄

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Join the conversation

Investigations

ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations2 months ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Investigations3 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production

Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities

In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II) INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II)
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE  discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects  (I)

There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...

Sports

Sports11 hours ago

UCL: Messi crashes out with Barcelona as Mane, Salah fire Liverpool into Q’finals

Barcelona have been knocked out of the Champions League after losing 5-2 on aggregate to Paris Saint-Germain in their round-of-16...
Sports14 hours ago

Enyimba beat Libya’s Al Ahly in CAF Confed Cup group opener

Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club, Enyimba have started their group stage campaign at the CAF Confederation Cup on a...
Gernot Rohr Gernot Rohr
Sports16 hours ago

Rohr clears the air, says Musa won’t play against Benin nor Lesotho

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has reacted to the controversy surrounding the shock invitation of Ahmed Musa to Nigeria sqaud...
Sports19 hours ago

Brazil’s iconic Maracana stadium to be named after Pele

Maracana, the iconic stadium in Brazil, is set to be named in honour of Brazilian football legend, Pele, reports from...
D'Tigers captain Diogu rues team's ouster from C'wealth Games D'Tigers captain Diogu rues team's ouster from C'wealth Games
Sports20 hours ago

Diogu calls on D’Tigers teammates to work hard towards Afrobasket, Olympics

Nigerian basketball star, Ike Diogu says the national team has a lot of work to do in their quest to...

Latest Tech News

Latest20 hours ago

Flutterwave hits “unicorn” status after raising $170m from investors. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Flutterwave hits “unicorn” status after...
Latest2 days ago

Russia sues Google, Facebook, Twitter, others for refusal to delete protest content

Russian authorities on Tuesday, filed cases against Twitter, Google, Facebook, Tiktok and Telegram, at a court in Moscow, for allegedly...
Latest2 days ago

Fintech startup Ukheshe to expand portfolio outside S’Africa. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Fintech startup Ukheshe to expand...
Latest3 days ago

iNOVO accelerator selects 10 Nigerian tech startups. 2 other things and a trivia

  These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today.   iNOVO accelerator selects 10...
Latest6 days ago

Nigeria’s Autochek partners Okra to offer car loans to customers. 3 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Autochek partners Okra to...
Latest7 days ago

Moroccan prop-tech firm, Mubawab, raises $10m funding. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Moroccan prop-tech company Mubawab raises...

Copyright © 2021 Ripples Nigeria. All rights reserved.