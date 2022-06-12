Why my zero vote in APC primary is valuable – Bakare

The Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church, Pastor Tunde Bakare, on Sunday explained why he valued the zero vote he recorded in last week’s All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary.

Bakare, the former Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha and oil magnate, Tein Jack-Rich, failed to muster a single vote in the exercise won by ex-Lagos State governor, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The cleric, who addressed the congregation during the church’s service in Lagos, said the zero vote he got in the APC primary showed his intolerance for certain kinds of politics in the country.

He also congratulated Tinubu on his victory in the presidential primary and prayed for his success in the 2023 election.

Bakare said: “I congratulate the winner of the APC presidential primary, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for his victory.

“His emergence as the flagbearer and presidential candidate of the APC is a testament to his significant contributions to the course of the South-West as well as his labour towards the formation and establishment of the APC as I have said in times past.

“I, therefore, extend best wishes to him as he proceeds on the campaign trail towards the 2023 general elections.”

On his involvement in politics, the cleric said it was antithetical that some parents wanted their children to grow up to be President but did not want them to become politicians in the process.

Bakare stressed that he had a lifelong commitment to serving Nigeria.

He thanked his supporters across the country and in the Diaspora for their unalloyed support despite the challenges leading up to the primary election.

He added: “Our heads remain unbowed because we did not compromise on the values that are integral to building a New Nigeria.

“For us, the means have always been as important as the end. This is why we confidently wear our “zero votes” as a badge of “zero tolerance for a certain kind of politics.”

