Why Nigeria generates low revenue at seaports – Reps

House of Representatives on Thursday identified lack of scanners and other electronic devices as the major cause of congestion at the nation’s ports, including the Apapa and Tin Can Island in Lagos.

The House lamented that the Nigerian Customs Service was still operating in an analogue mode even in the 21st century.

The lawmakers made the resolution after adopting a motion under matters of urgent public importance presented by a member of the House, by Leke Abejide, at the plenary.

Abejide, who led the debate on the motion titled: “Need to reconcile the Committee on Comprehensive Import Supervision Scheme (CISS), and Adani Mega Systems Limited, a Service Provider/Vendor for screening service infrastructure, said: “At the moment, Nigeria Customs Service still remains in the analogue era of conducting 100 percent physical examination which in itself is a major cause of congestion to our ports and greater loss of revenue to our dear country.

READ ALSO:CBN clarifies reports of non-remittance of 80% surpluses into Consolidated Revenue Fund

“There is an alarming rate of entry of undetected arms and ammunition into the country’s Ports and Border Stations as a result of no functional scanners.

“The 2022 Budget provided for N3.9 trillion for debt servicing alone, and this is asides from repayment of principal.

“If the E-Customs is allowed to take off, the issue of borrowing will be reduced to the barest minimum, if not eradicated because the Nigeria Customs Service would be able to generate twice, if not thrice, of what is currently being generated.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

If you are motivated and passionate about building a global society, founded on justice, equity, fairness, transparency, accountability and superior knowledge, kindly consider donating to Ripples Nigeria’s solutions journalism.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now