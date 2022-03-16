Entertainment
Why Nigeria is not working —Singer Brymo
Nigerian recording artiste, Brymo real name Olawale Oloforo has opined in a Twitter post why the country is not making progress.
According to the multi-talented singer, the country is failing to make progress because “the people are not working.”
The “Oleku” singer joined other citizens of the country to condemn the onerous conditions in Nigeria.
Taking to Twitter on Wednesday afternoon, the musician wrote, “Nigeria may not be working because we aren’t”.
