Why Nigeria may not meet universal health coverage target —WHO

The World Health Organisation (WHO) warned on Monday that Nigeria may not achieve the universal health coverage by 2030 due to the shortage of health workers.

The United Nations Agency said Nigeria boasts of one of the largest stocks of human resources for health in Africa but currently maintains densities of nurses, midwives and doctors that are grossly inadequate to deliver quality health services to the citizens.

WHO also identified capacity building, safety concerns and poor welfare for health workers as some of the key challenges in the nation’s health sector.

The Director-General of WHO, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, in a statement on the organisation’s website, urged Nigeria to tackle the challenges, especially among nurses and midwives to achieve the universal health coverage goal.

He said: “These professionals play a vital role in providing essential health services at all levels of care and are crucial to promoting health and preventing disease. They care for mothers, children and the elderly, administer life-saving vaccines, and provide health advice, among other actions.

“In order to recognise their work around the world, [and] advocate for increased investment in this workforce, and for improvements in working conditions, education and professional development, this year is being recognised as the international year of nurses and midwives.”

