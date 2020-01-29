Why Nigeria must achieve universal health coverage – Senate

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Health, D. Ibrahim Oloriegbe, said on Wednesday the National Assembly (NASS) is committed to achieving Universal Health Coverage (UCH) by supporting a Legal Framework on State Health Insurance Scheme.

UHC is the ability of people and communities to use promotive, preventive, curative, rehabilitative and palliative health services they need while also ensuring that the use of these services does not expose the user to financial hardship.

Oloriegbe stated this at the launch of “Nigeria 2020: The Year of the Nurse and Midwife” at Gwagwalada, Abuja.

The event was organised by Nigerian Nurses Charitable Association- UK (NNCAUK).

Oloriegbe, who was represented by his Senior Legislative Aide, Mr Tajudeen Arowolo, said the NASS had passed the National Health Insurance Commission Bill, adding that “we are working to put the country on the path of achieving UHC.

He said: “Lawmakers have huge task toward ensuring that existing policy on health, such as the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF) is implemented in such a way that would be of benefit to the poor.

“There had been subsequent appropriation for BHCPF in addition to appropriation for Equity Fund in many states.”

In his remarks, the Minister of State for Health, Dr. Olorunimbe Mamora, said the declaration of 2020 as Year of Nurses and Midwives by the World Health Organisation (WHO) was timely.

