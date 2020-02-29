Why Nigeria must address restructuring now – Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Saturday urged the Federal Government to address the issue of restructuring, saying failure to act on the matter would lead to grave consequences for the country.

The ex-President, who stated this at the first memorial lecture of the late founder of the Oodua People’s Congress, Dr. Fredrick Fasehun, lamented the growing insecurity in the country.

The Boko Haram sect, according to him, had continued to wax stronger in the last 12 years.

He said: “When I was elected President the agitation was true federalism but now it is restructuring.

“If we don’t address it they may go from restructuring to self-determination and this will be a serious problem.

“If Boko Haram can get external support, any group that decided to go will get support from within and outside. So we must address the issue now.”

READ ALSO: Rivers is a one-party state, just PDP —Wike

“The language we are using to address ourselves across the region now is uncouth and it must not continue

“I will continue to fight for Nigeria’s unity until I die. But this fight is not to make my children and my race second class citizens.”

Join the conversation

Opinions