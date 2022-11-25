Why Nigeria must shift focus from consumption to production – Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Friday challenged Nigerians to shift their focus from consumption to production in a bid to achieve the desired goals.

Osinbajo, who spoke at a national innovation workshop organised by the Senate Committee on Science, Technology, and Innovation, in Awka, Anambra State, innovation and commercialization would bridge the gap between the poor and the rich would in the country.

Represented at the event by the Minister of State for Science and Technology, Henry Ikoh, the Vice President added that President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration would continue to support innovation in the country.

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has been unrelenting in his demand for Nigeria to shift focus from consumption to production in order to compete with other countries across the world.

Osinbajo said: “As you are aware, the office of the vice president has been championing the adoption of innovative technology as a key tool to accelerating social economic development in Nigeria. The way to bridge the gap between the poor and the rich is by thinking out of the box, through innovation and commercialization of course.

“Nigeria will be great only when we begin to shift our emphasis from a consuming nation. We must rely on production and that is the only way to go.

“The positive outcome of this workshop will no doubt change the narrative from a dependant nation to a self-reliant country, and indeed promote innovation and social economic benefit. I wish to assure you all that the Federal Government will continue to make efforts to advance science, technology, and innovation.”

