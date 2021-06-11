Why Nigeria needs special courts for corruption cases – Buhari | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Why Nigeria needs special courts for corruption cases – Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday explained why Nigeria needs special courts to handle corruption cases in the country.
The President, who disclosed this in an interview with Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), the Federal Government would establish the special courts to convince Nigerians on the seriousness of its anti-graft crusade.
“Yes, we need them (special courts) to save time and to convince Nigerians we are serious,” he said while responding to question on the matter.
READ ALSO: Boko Haram financiers are seeking relevance through violence – Buhari
President Buhari also decried the numerous loopholes in the country’s legal system.
He added: “But if you have sufficient courts, you bring charges immediately, people are put before the court, they will defend themselves.
“Special courts are important in cases of corruption so that the riot act would be properly read to the public.”
