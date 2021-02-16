Graffiti
Why Nigeria Should Explore A Bi-partisan INEC
The desperate attempts by President Donald Trump to overturn a free and fair U.S. presidential election of 2020 ought to create every sense of urgency for Nigeria to explore a bi-partisan body for the conduct of elections.
Trump’s behavior was delusional and does not represent any good example of a democratic mien, but it can serve as a blessing in disguise, especially for nations prone to dictatorship and electoral controversies. That is precisely where Nigeria comes in.
Nigeria has seen its fair share of dictators donning a democratic toga, as well as electoral controversies. Instances abound, but the most relative is the tendency of the Nigerian leaders to pervert the laws that govern the country’s electoral body, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.
As the name suggests, the INEC was envisioned as an independent organization in line with item F,14(2c) of the Third Schedule of the 1999 Nigerian Constitution (as amended). This section states that any of its members must “be nonpartisan and a person of unquestionable integrity.” The Constitution also vests the appointment of principal INEC officials with the president of the country. Unfortunately, most of the appointees have been neither nonpartisan nor independent.
A prevailing example is the case of Lorretta Onochie, who has been nominated as a National Commissioner for the INEC. Not only is she a rabid promoter of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, and currently the Senior Special Assistant on Social Media to President Muhammadu Buhari, Onochie is also a virally controversial figure and super spreader of toxic fictions. In short, her every rhetoric is emblematic of an extremist rabble-rouser who clowns around the country spewing offensive fallacies as federal decrees.
The objective motive behind Onochie’s nomination, therefore, is nothing but trumpish—deliberately designed to wreak havoc and stoke controversies.
But the dictatorial intrigue within the INEC did not start with Muhammadu Buhari and the ruling APC. Former President Olusegun Obasanjo and the Peoples’ Democratic Party were no different or even worse while they were in power.
Such partisan grip of the INEC has been the major reason Nigerian elections are hardly mentioned in the same breath with the term “free and fair.” However, instead of placing the blame squarely where it belongs, the INEC Chairman is typically the scapegoat.
For instance, as the country geared for the 2011 election, the debate centered on Maurice Iwu, a renowned Professor of Pharmacognosy, who served as the INEC boss in the controversial elections of 2007. To many Nigerians, Mr. Iwu was the problem, and the problem was Mr. Iwu.
It was generally believed that a mere change in leadership of the INEC was the sole panacea for a free and fair election in the country. Accordingly, President Goodluck Jonathan appointed a new chairman in Professor Attahiru Jega, another astute intellectual, a move widely hailed. Yet, after the 2011 general elections, despite the fact that its conduct showed significant improvement, the opposition groups claimed that the ruling party colluded with the INEC to falsify electoral results.
In the words of Muhammadu Buhari, the main opposition candidate in the 2011 elections, the magnitude of malpractices in the 2007 elections “eclipsed all the other elections in the depth and scope of forgery and rigging. Initially, there were high hopes that after 2003 and 2007 a semblance of electoral propriety would be witnessed. The new chairman of INEC, Professor Jega, was touted as competent and a man of integrity. He has proved neither.”
Upon gaining power in 2015, President Buhari quickly ousted Jega and brought in an equally distinguished professor, Mahmud Yakubu, who would go on to oversee the 2019 elections. But the situation only seemed to worsen. In short, a post-2019 election survey by the International Foundation for Electoral Systems (IFES) found that, while 61% of the electorate perceived the 2015 elections headed by Jega as fair, only 37% would say so for the 2019 exercises conducted under Yakubu.
In rejecting the results of the 2019 presidential elections, Atiku Abubakar, the runner-up candidate, remarked as follows: “the electoral fraud perpetrated by the Buhari administration this past Saturday cannot produce a government of the people for the simple reason that it does not reflect the will of the Nigerian people.” An influential pro-opposition pundit, Femi Aribisala, was more direct: “INEC is supposed to be an impartial umpire in elections in Nigeria. However, it is now obvious that Mahmood Yakubu’s INEC operated essentially as an arm of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).”
A salient factor that has not received adequate attention in the contextual analysis of INEC is that, besides its Chairman, the other principal officers who represent the electoral body from the national to the ward levels are typically the sympathizers or card-carrying members of the ruling party. To that end, even where the INEC was able to produce a semblance of a free and fair election, the opposition usually hides behind the partisan shade of the commission to occasion a flood of conspiracies to wash away the credibility of the election. This distrust only goes to undermine the sanctity of the elections and deepen the depth of the disrepute commonly associated with the country’s democracy.
To improve the system, Nigeria should explore a bi-partisan electoral commission. A bi-partisan structure, with members presented by the different political parties, will strengthen the needed checks and balances within the commission itself. This approach should extend to the recruitment of electoral officers from the national down to the ward levels and polling booths.
A bi-partisan structure can restore confidence and ensure trust throughout the width and breadth of the commission. This proposal parallels the position of the main opposition party in the 2007 election, the All Nigeria’s Peoples Party (ANPP), where Emmanuel Eneukwu, its National Publicity Secretary at the time, canvassed for a review of the electoral laws to include members of the different political parties in the leadership of National Election Commission.
The bi-partisan electoral model is the core of the American system, which remains a paragon of democracy, Trump’s shenanigans notwithstanding. Members to both the federal and state election commissions are drawn from the country’s two major political parties. The apparent political equipoise profoundly promotes internal checks and balances within the system. Thus, even if any trumpish character in any of the states must nominate someone with questionable integrity to an electoral commission, the opposition party would reject or counter such nomination accordingly.
The partisan balance within the U.S. electoral system, more than any other factor, accounts for the widely celebrated vitality of the American institutions. It also accounts for why and how Donald Trump could not succeed in his asinine scheme to compel some state electoral bodies, including those controlled by his party, to overturn the 2020 U.S. presidential election.
Perhaps Nigeria has explored various strategies over the years to checkmate partisan maneuvers within the INEC. The electoral body has recruited members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and university professors to assist in recent exercises. There were equally past efforts, for example, the 2008 Electoral Reform Committee (ERC), which proposed, among other things, that a neutral body, particularly the National Judicial Council, should appoint all the INEC officials, including its chairman. The ERC also called for the members of INEC to include representatives of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the News Media, etc.
The idea of a neutral electoral body is superficially attractive. But recruiting people from a cadre of pliant Nigerian institutions and expecting them to be impartial is no different from perceiving a stench as an aroma. Not surprisingly, the university recruits are always accused of partiality or being wholly subservient to the parties in power either at the states or the federal level.
Unlike other institutions, the political party has the potential to provoke steadfast allegiance from the people—far more than tribe, religion, and even more than blood relationships, especially in Nigeria, where prebendal politics dictates the content and character of socio-economic wellbeing. True independence or neutrality of INEC is more attainable in an environment where two or more independent parties can checkmate each other from acting contrary to the stated objectives.
A pertinent backdrop is that the American society is by no means closer to sainthood than its Nigerian counterpart. America’s saving grace is merely the presence of a system that can compel the leaders and the people to act in line with the law of the land.
By Dr. SKC Ogbonnia…
Opinion: Of Cattle Colonialism And Cataclysmic Criminalities
A Havard PhD dissertation by Viridiana Rios Contreras revealed that 19 out the 50 most violent cities in the world are in Mexico. Doubtless, Mexico is one of the most violent countries, if not the most violent, in the world.
For decades in Mexico, there was a lassez faire atmosphere of criminal entrepreneurship enabled by institutional and political leadership remissness that later innocuously metamorphosed into wholesale institutional complicity on a national scale.
Beginning from the early 50s, drug-related violence began to maturate in Mexico but the political leadership and security institutions failed to realize the potential devastating volatility of the monster being nursed right before them. The Mexican public also suffered from a lethal collective amnesia as their villages, towns and cities succumbed to the corrosive cancer of untamed violence. Mexico and its minders were ignorantly receptive to the mutation of a sophisticated criminality that would later seize it at the jugular and asphyxiate it decades down the line.
Through the late 60s to the 70s and 80s, the Mexican drug cartels became a law unto themselves to the level of overwhelming the state. The Los Zetas and Sinaloa Cartels compete for the trophy of the deadliest cartel in Mexico with an effective international criminal network of extremely violent franchises with ferocious capacity to kill anywhere in the world, including the United States of America. They have devastating competency for transborder elimination of their targets. The Beltran-Leyva Organization Cartel, Jalisco New Generation Cartel, Juarez Cartel and the Gulf Cartel are the premier league clubs in the murderous escapades of sophisticated criminality engaged in hard drugs, human trafficking, prostitution rings, kidnapping, armed robbery, violent extortions, oil theft, counterfeiting and precious stones heists inter alia. The erstwhile Medellin Cartel of Columbia founded by late Pablo Escobar and Carlos Lehder was another formidable international drug enterprise with equal notoriety to the aforementioned.
Mexico became one massive killing field where daily execution-style mass murders became commonplace. In the general elections of 2018 for instance, a minimum of 65 people were killed daily and by the time the body counts stopped estimated 10,000 Mexicans have been killed!
While the immediate past Mexican president, Mr Enriqué Pena Nieto, employed military onslaughts against the cartels to reduce the violence in full collaboration with the United States, the incumbent President Andrés Manuel Lopez Obrador’s weak response has re-escalated the violence and significantly boosted the morale of the criminal gangs that have increased their capacity to even take on the state by acquiring sophisticated assault weapons including armored tanks they use to counter the security agencies that attempt to attack them. Their plans to outgun the state seems fully on course.
A disturbing correlation is the Nigerian security dilemma. Nigeria is a typical example of Nero slept while Rome burnt. Beside a corrupt and incompetent leadership, Nigeria’s successive administrations, both military and civilian, have demonstrated a fatal lack of sociological perception that enables leaders project into the critical trajectories of a nation’s future and prepare the society for all eventualities – positive and negative. Nigeria’s security breakdown is not a sudden phenomenon. It’s symptoms and prognosis were in open exhibition but leadership failure at all strata of state management were criminally indifferent to the humming volcano.
For instance, from flag independence in 1960 to the 70s and early 80s, violent cultism was alien to our tertiary institutions. When it began gradually, the Nigerian leadership engaged in “siddon look”, nothing proactive was done to nip it in the bud at the early stages before it became the pandemic that it has become today. From our higher institutions, it cascaded to Secondary schools and even Primary schools now. From there, it coursed its way into the larger society as artisans, illiterates and all manner of miscreants were accommodated into the cult groups. Almost every community now has members of the different cult groups – Eiye, Buccaneers, Black Axe, Vikings, Ayee, Jezebels, One Million Boys among others. These cult groups are extremely violent especially when engaged in fighting for superiority and territory. The so-called trade unions of commercial drivers – the National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW and Road Transport Employers’ Association of Nigeria, RTEAN, operate cult-like. They are armed with dangerous weapons and do not believe in the democratic system of leadership succession in their Unions. Oftentimes, the stronger or the most violent faction takes over a target park, sack the executive and assume the leadership of that park, local government or state union chapter. Even in collecting their daily membership dues from members, it is violently executed. A driver deemed to be uncooperative is beaten up and sometimes killed without recourse. The drivers are at the mercy of these Union goons as the police are complicit in the open robbery of the drivers.
Reporting to the police is a waste of time because the police would never intervene to protect you or make any arrests. The Union leaders ‘settle’ the police hierarchy regularly on agreed fees per Park. It is a collaborative criminal venture between the Unions and the police force. The NURTW and the RTEAN members also clash regularly as to who takes what and it’s always bloody with innocent citizens suffering collateral damage when the violence erupts as it did two days ago at Obalende, Lagos. Oyo state, especially Ibadan, used to be the epicenter of bloody drivers’ Union violence in the South West before the incumbent Governor Seyi Makinde took office and proscribed the Unions and took over the motor parks. Since then relative peace has been reigning in the state. That’s what should be replicated nationally. Until governments at all levels see the urgent need to actively regulate the activities of these two drivers’ Unions, they will eventually mutate to intractable criminal gangsters.
Unfortunately, there is no political will of the ruling cliques to do this because these drivers’ union goons are employed by them for violent thuggery to win elections.
It was the same way that Boko Haram was allowed to rise in full public view until now that it has become a behemoth that’s threatening the corporate existence of Nigeria by holding territories within the sovereign space of Nigeria and holds itself firm within large physical territories that they have made impregnable to Nigeria’s armed forces whilst it inflicts horrific casualties on our armed forces occasionally. Boko Haram didn’t have to get this powerful if the country’s political leadership had been alive to its responsibilities.
Annually, since flag independence, the security votes have always been the highest in Nigeria’s yearly budgets. Yet there is nothing to show for it. The country invests billions of dollars annually on our security and intelligence agencies. One wonders what they do with such humongous amounts without corresponding deliveries. We have the Directorate of Military Intelligence, DMI, the National Intelligence Agency, NIA, the Directorate of State Services, DSS, Police Criminal Investigation Department, CID, Special Investigation Bureau, SIB into which billions are sunk for intelligence gathering purposes. With all those security investments, a group that began as ragtag political thugs advanced to become one of the most deadliest terrorist groups in the world today that the country has not been able to even degrade for almost a decade.
One major challenge here is the politicisation of the security and intelligence agencies which only preoccupy themselves with political espionage on the opponents of the government in power to the detriment of country’s general security that they are funded to maintain.
Nigeria is close to Mexico in comparative criminalities and it’s getting almost rather too late to reign it in. In the nearest future, except something revolutionary is done differently in the area of security administration, large and small businesses will become targets for extortion that even an ordinary cobbler would have to pay protection fees to criminal gangs to be able to open his shop including hawkers and other petty traders. Once the situation is allowed to degenerate to such lethal low, Nigeria has effectively attained the status of a failed state.
The current biggest security threats are the killer herders who seem to have procured unconstitutional immunity from the current government at the center. The Global Terrorism Index put the Fulani nomadic pastoralists as the fourth deadliest terrorist group in the world but in Nigeria the Federal Government romances this terror group.
Nigeria’s president, General Muhammadu Buhari who is also their grand patron, speaks for them, protects them and encourages their indiscriminate bloodshed by ensuring that the security agencies stand aloof while they wreck havoc, kill, maim, kidnap, rape, destroy farms and grab and occupy large swathes of land from indigenous communities and turn them into internally displaced persons. Rather than protect the vulnerable citizens who are at the mercy of the murderous preoccupation of the killer herders, the government of Buhari protects the latter instead and even blame the victims for their fate by accusing them of encroaching on extinct cattle grazing routes.
There is no more evidence to prove this than what happened to the farming communities of Asa, Ibeku, Agbon, Iselu, Eggua, Oja-Odan in Yewa North Local Government Area of Ogun State and the environs where soldiers from the 35 Artillery Brigade, Alamala, Abeokuta led herders back to those areas where they had earlier been expelled for killing their people, raping their wives and children and destroying their farms with cattle. The soldiers tortured many of the community leaders in those areas, intimidated and compelled them to allow the Fulani herders graze their cattle as they wished. When General Theophilus Danjuma Rtd, a former Chief of Army staff and minister of defence alleged that the military is not neutral and that they give logistics support to the killer herders, many Nigerians were shocked in disbelief. But with what the 35 Artillery Brigade soldiers did openly to the towns and villages mentioned above, it’s a confirmation of what General Danjuma alleged.
It, therefore, means that the Federal Government under General Muhammadu Buhari sponsors these killer Fulani herders against other Nigerians in order to achieve a premeditated agenda of Fulanisation as being rumored since the inception of the Buhari presidency. This is similar to the policy of mass ethnic cleansing of the black populations of Dafur by the Arab Sudanese government for several decades and still ongoing. The Sudanese government armed the Arab Janjaweed militias to attack large populations of indigenous black Africans – the Masalit, African Fur and Zaghawa ethnic groups – kill them and usurp their lands. It will be extremely difficult to deny that what is happening in Nigeria today is comparable to the Sudanese tragedy. Whenever the Army of a country arms militias to attack fellow citizens, it is a declaration of war by the government in power against the people it swore to protect. The current picture of Nigeria bears that image.
Now that other Nigerians are waking up to the necessity of self-help, we are getting to the boiling point that may batter Nigeria beyond redemption. A second civil war maybe unavoidable unless the killer herders are disarmed and compelled to ranch their cows in the North where they have been offered thousands of hectares of land by the Kano and Niger state governors to ranch their cows to end the persistent bloodletting.
There is no better way we can stop the killer herders’ devastations across Nigeria except by compelling them to ranch their cattle.
In his desperation to secure huge areas of land for the killer herders, General Buhari came with the idea of cow colony and RUGA. When that was vehemently resisted by Nigerians, he surreptitiously planned to get the National Assembly to pass the Water Resources Bill by which the Federal Government will take possession of all rivers in the country and six kilometers right and left of each of the rivers which he can then allocate to the Fulani herders as he wishes.
President Buhari has done little or nothing to dispel these dangerous allegations by his indifference to the daily atrocities of these criminal herders across the country.
A country governed by hypocritical designs of the leadership with a premeditated focus of ethnoreligious domination cannot escape the cataclysmic disaster of collapse attributable to the explosion naturally generated by contending forces for survival.
Robert Francis Kennedy, a former attorney-general of the United States seemed to be addressing a situation similar to our current tragic fate when he declared that “Every time we turn our heads the other way when we the law flouted, when we tolerate what we know to be wrong…when we fail to speak up and speak out, we strike a blow against freedom, decency and justice”.
What is killing Nigeria is leadership failure. All other factors are mere extra calamities.
By Mark Adebayo
The ‘Ministry’ Of Carnal Knowledge!
Christianity is a big business in Nigeria yet it is in big trouble. In a morally-corrupt clime where evil seems to have triumphed over good those called to be the epitome of uprightness and righteousness showing the way have themselves become the problem. Yesterday you must have heard about incest, today you hear about sexual scandals and tomorrow you are assailed with tales of corrupt practices by the so-called men of God. Now that corruption has risen to an uncontrollable level in the mundane and spiritual domains weeping for our dear nation in distress should be seen as the last option by patriots.
Recently ‘Apostle’ Johnson Suleman, the General-Overseer of the Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide based in Auchi, Edo State, was in the news yet again for wrong reasons. Few years ago this same arrogant fake apostle was sensationally accused by a lady based in Canada, Miss Stephanie Otobo (then 23) of having a sexual relationship with her that later turned sour following the failure of the pastor to keep his promise of marrying her! The Suleman/Otobo sex scandal had many manipulative turns and twists.
And finally following suspected discreet negotiations Ms Otobo came down to Auchi tp play the game of denial alleging shamefully that some pastors and politicians had given her “too much money” in order for her to tarnish the image and reputation of the OFM minister of the gospel. How an explosive revelation of an adulterous relationship which led to a pregnancy and abortion (backed by video evidence online, bank transfers from him to her and telephonic conversations) could have been a product of blackmail still beats our imagination.
In Auchi before a huge congregation Ms Otobo ate her words by apologising profusely to the pastor and his wife. Yet what the larger audience that watched or listened to the confession of the century never heard was how the deal leading to apology was struck. And those behind the scheme to have her capitulate. Besides, the names of the pastors and politicians that allegedly splashed money generously on Stephanie for her to damage Suleman were never mentioned.
Now another drama bothering on infidelity and adultery had been trending online involving the same apostle and the family of a former pastor in the church. This time it was a love triangle involving Apostle Suleman, Pastor Mike Davids and his estranged wife named (Pastor) Faith Edeko. The accusations and counter-accusations between the apostle and the Davids’ family recently took a new dimension with the former OFM pastor threatening to release the details about the nocturnal meetings that led to Ms Otobo recanting her romantic narratives.
Pastor Mike Davids had alleged that Apostle Suleman had snatched his wife enjoying what sexually belonged to him! Though Madam Edeko had countered the accusation by saying it was a cheap blackmail from her former husband no one expected her to come clean with the truth if really she was involved in an amorous relationship with Suleman. Remember she still pastors in one of the church branches.
The truth of the matter is that Apostle Suleman is not alone in this acrobatic sex game involving the new-generation pentecostal men of God. In South Africa a Nigerian Pastor, Timothy Oluseun Omotoso, of the Jesus Dominion International Ministry headquartered in Durban, South Africa, remains in jail a couple of years down the line and still counting. The popular flamboyant televangelist had been accused of rape and human trafficking and racketeering! He is currently standing trial at the Port Elizabeth High Court.
Senior Pastor Tim was nabbed by the South African priority crimes unit, the ‘Hawks’, at the Port Elizabeth International Airport as he made his way to embark on another international evangelical jamboree. Week in week out, month in month out, year in year out, lurid details of the pastor’s sexcapades were being exposed by the numerous ‘victims’ (especially young SA girls).
Given the fact that those sexually molested or abused are coming out to testify againt the pastor as the trial continues it would be a miracle (God’s supernatural intervention in the natural affairs of men) for him not to be convicted. Over 30 young girls had come forward to detail their experiences at the hand of the alleged sexual predator spanning years!
Back home in Nigeria few years ago it was the charismatic Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo that was in the news for abominably sexual reasons. Mrs Busola Dakolo, the glamorous wife of popular musician, Timi Dakolo, had accused Fatoyinbo of raping her repeatedly when she was still a teenager! The Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), Abuja-based man of God denied it all. And the litigation that followed failed to convict him.
The cosy COZA Pastor was once accused by one London-based lawyer and radio broadcaster, Ms Ese Walter, of having sex with her for a week in London in 2013! Ese revealed how the sex occurred after she was invited by Fatoyinbo to his hotel room during a visit to London, during which he offered her alcohol and ‘raped’ her as she became tipsy!
In my own state of Anambra where ‘Prophet’ Odumeje and co have taken Onitsha by storm performing ‘miracles’ and doing ‘wonders’ an ugly news broke online recently about a barely-educated controversial Pastor named Onyebuchi Okocha, popularly known as ‘Onyeze-Jesus’. A former bus conductor who is said to have been only to a primary school as academic qualification the 33-year old beefy pastoral element was seen in a video online that went viral gathering some members of his church, men and women, in a local river, all naked, and performing what looked like an obscene ritual on them.
The founder of Children of Light Anointing Ministries based in Nkpor, Idemili North Local Government Area of the state, was subsequently arrested and docked by the state government in what it termed “criminal and indecent conduct in the name of religion”. The youthful well-fed Pastor is known to have been making some get-rich-quick promises to gullible members of his church and to the public.
In the video he was seen decked in an immaculate white robe facing the naked young men and women kneeling inside the river. At a point he was splashing them with wads of Naira notes! Even John the Baptist never behaved this way when he baptised Jesus the Christ.
Though he had apologized to the Government and people of Anambra State for abusing the Naira justice must take its course. Pastor ‘Onyeze-Jesus’ must be properly investigated and prosecuted to serve as deterrence to others. His wierd evangelism is capable of discouraging hardwork and encouraging a syndrome of easy wealth acquisition through evil means.
Beyond the hyped miracle stunts and promises of riches and sexual defilements Nigeria is witnessing a spiritual descent to the gutters. While it is not our duty to question anyone’s spiritual calling or anointing, we have the moral authority to complain. Raising concerns about the credibility of these religious predators must be done without fear or favour.
The conclusion to be drawn from the abominable things happening from the pulpit to the bedroom of the so-called men of God is that the body of Christ has been desecrated, violated by the same ‘servants’ that ought to keep watch over the sheep. The shepherd has, therefore, become a predator in whom even the celestial hosts are no longer well pleased. Men of God or men of dog? Well, your guess is good as ours.
Suffice to say, however, in the final analysis, that some men of God or men of dog have disingenuously transformed the ministry of bible knowledge into the ‘ministry’ of carnal knowledge. Shame!
By Ozodinukwe Okenwa…
Graffiti
Lai and the burden of spokesmanship
There is more to Lai than meets the eye. He is more controversial than he is understood. And he has chalked up quite a reputation for himself as an unabridged talker. Lai does not mince his words. He says them as they erupt from his consciousness. He could be carefree in his cadence but firm in delivery. Lai is Lai. Loved, hated, reviled, mocked and hailed all the same — depending on the political divide.
I am one of Lai’s harshest critics. I have a reason to be. And my position has not changed. But I would like to share my encounter with the minister of information whom I had described as ‘’the most dangerous man in Buhari’s cabinet’’ in a previous article. My meeting with the minister was scheduled for 12pm on Friday. I got to his office 30 minutes before the time and took brief residence at the lobby. I was absorbed in surveilling my wristwatch. I had thought the minister, as it is customary with government officials, would keep me waiting for an hour or two. Yes. I have had depressing experiences with some political leaders in this regard. Some of them lack discipline for time. They could keep you waiting as much as forever. One actually kept me waiting for three hours.
Lai sauntered into the meeting room at exactly 12pm. I checked my time. For me, this shows respect for his guest. And it also reveals a part of the minister that has been submerged in the gale of controversies he sets off anytime he speaks. I understand the minister is disciplined when it comes to time. Some seemingly infinitesimal gestures matter. Keeping to time tells a great deal about character.
Well, we went into the business of the day. The minister spoke on an array of national issues. I asked him why the government wants to stifle free speech and press freedom by sponsoring bills against social media at the national assembly. He explained the government’s position with a surfeit of gesticulation. Let me share a bit of what he said here. You can read the full interview on TheCable.
Lai: ‘’We wrote out letters to stakeholders NUJ, Guild of Editors, Twitter, Google, and Facebook. We wrote them letters; even online editors, lets come and sit down together to regulate this platform because if we don’t, you’ll be the ultimate loser; because if your platform is described as a fake news platform, you’ll lose business; you’ll lose credibility. And we have copies of the letters. Some outrightly said they were not coming. So, even as we speak today, we are not abandoning that, we believe that it should be all stakeholders, we are only just coordinating. We did not go to national assembly to ask for a law to regulate social media, we invited stakeholders; platform owners, practicing journalists and everybody. Yet we were rebuffed but no government will fold its arms and allow fake news and disinformation.’’
Really, considering the way social media was deployed for mass assault in the US by former President Trump, I think we need to be having conservations on how to insulate our country and its citizens from the perils of this Frankenstein technology.
The burden of the spokesperson; the spokesperson is the whipping child. He is the patsy and chopping-block for all of government’s missteps. He takes buffeting but not plaudits. I think it takes a bit of reflection to understand the knotty position spokespersons find themselves. Some of us will do much worse if we are in that stead.
A bit of understanding, sometimes, is needed because we forget that the enterprise of government is heavily dependent on making tough decisions and calls that could be unpopular but not without some merits — if we care to weigh both sides on a fair scale before falling into the lure of coordinated uproar.
Yes, the government spokesperson’s role is to argue the merits of tough decisions in favour of the government. But the error spokespersons like Lai often succumb to in information dissemination and management, is the invincible tone of the “government is always right” and the brazen annotation that there is very little that the people can do about it — which is fundamentally the instigator of the public outcry and distrust that assails government decisions.
And we must not stop holding the government and its officials to account. It is our bounden duty as citizens.
By Fredrick Nwabufo
