Why Nigeria shows interest in Niger Republic’s affairs – Buhari | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Why Nigeria shows interest in Niger Republic’s affairs – Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday explained why his administration has continued to show a keen interest in the happenings in the Niger Republic.
He said Niger shares a 1,400 kilometres-long border with Nigeria, adding that it is important for the country to pay serious attention to any development within its borders.
The President, according to a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, stated this when he received the report on the Niger Republic elections from former Vice President Namadi Sambo at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
Sambo headed the ECOWAS Mission on the Niger Republic election.
Buhari said: “We are concerned about their stability, and I am glad the elections went well. I am happy it was transparent as attested to by most of the observers.”
READ ALSO: Kano-Niger Republic rail project will foster trans-Sahara trade – Buhari
President Buhari commended the ex-Vice President and his team for doing a thorough job and expressed happiness he came back with good news.
Earlier in his address, Sambo said he met with all the stakeholders before the polls that went into a run-off after the initial exercise held in December last year was declared inconclusive.
“We observed about 400 polling units in five regions of the country, and the process was peaceful and done professionally. Every citizen was given the right to vote and be voted for,” he said.
