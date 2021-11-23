Why Nigerian govt deprives Benue of benefits – Ortom

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, said on Tuesday the Federal Government denies the state lots of benefits because of his agitation for justice, equity, and fairness in the country.

Ortom, who stated this when he hosted a delegation from the British High Commission led by the Head of Governance and Security, Sam Waldock, at the Government House in Makurdi, however, said he would continue to stand up for the ordinary Nigerians and speak against injustice.

He said: “The Federal Government has continued to deny Benue State its due benefits due to my fight against injustice in the country.

“But I will continue to advocate for peace that would be premised on equity, fairness, and justice in the country.

“Any peace that is sought and advocated for without justice is no peace. That is the challenge I have in Benue State, at my local level and at the national level with the government that be.

“I was a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), but it is because of the injustice that was being perpetrated on my people that I had to leave to join an opposition party.

“It is not easy for me; I have been denied a lot of benefits that would have gotten to me as a person and then to Benue State. But I decided to toe the line of justice, equity and fairness; and on that I stand. I will fight for that with the last pint of my blood.

“If you know where I came from and where I am today, you will discover I am nobody, so I fight for the common people and I will always stand on that.

“That is why some Federal Government people are against me because some are afraid obviously due to the benefits they get from the positions they occupy.

“They come behind to tell me that what I am saying is right but because of the position they occupy, they will not expose themselves. But they forget that a society cannot be developed on falsehoods and lies.”

