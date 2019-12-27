Why Nigerian govt did not release El’Zakzaki —Malami

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), said on Friday, that the duo of convener of #RevolutionNow protest movement, Omoyele Sowore, and a former National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki (retd), were released from custody on compassionate grounds.

He also said the leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, and his wife, Zeenat, were not released because the duo were being prosecuted by the Kaduna State Government.

The Federal Government, according to Malami, does not interfere with cases prosecuted by state governments.”

El-Zakzaky was arrested by the Department of State Services (DSS) after his followers clashed with soldiers in the convoy of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, in Zaria in 2015.

Sowore was arrested by the DSS on August 3 for spearheading an anti-government protest while Dasuki was picked up in December 2015 over his alleged involvement in arms procurement scam during ex-President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration.

The AGF’s spokesman, Dr. Umar Gwandu, said in a statement that Malami made the clarifications in a chat with the BBC Hausa and the Hausa Service of the Voice of America.

He insisted that Dasuki and Sowore were released because the government decided to comply with court orders which granted them bail.

He said the duo’s release was not due to any domestic or international pressure.

He said: “The only reasons for the release of Omoyele Sowore and Sambo Dasuki revolved around our commitment to the rule of law, obedience to court orders and compassionate grounds.

“It is important to understand the fact that as far as the law is concerned and in relation to the Nigerian justice system, one has multiple options after a court has ruled on a matter.

“These individuals concerned were released out of compassion and mercy as well as obedience to the rule of law and not because of any extraneous consideration.

“The federal government has the right to keep detaining the suspects while challenging the order admitting them to bail up to the apex court.”

