Why Nigerian govt returned £4.2m Ibori loot to Delta State —Accountant-General | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Why Nigerian govt returned £4.2m Ibori loot to Delta State —Accountant-General
The Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris on Tuesday disclosed that the £4.2m looted by ex-Delta State Governor, James Ibori, has been returned to the state.
Ripples Nigeria had reported that the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami on March 9 said the loot would be used for infrastructural development and not returned to the Delta State Government where it was pilfered from.
“The major consideration relating to who is entitled to a fraction or perhaps the money in its entirety is a function of law and international diplomacy,” Mr. Malami noted.
However, the Accountant-General on Tuesday told the House of Representatives Ad hoc Committee that recoveries are made by the Federal Government on behalf of states.
According to him, any recovery arising from looted funds from a particular state would go directly to the states.
Read also: SERAP urges Buhari to ensure full disclosure of expenditure on recovered $700m Ibori loot
“Such recoveries go specifically to those states. Honourable Chairman, any recovery arising from the looted funds from a particular state goes to the state. The state governors will not even allow this to fly.”
He added, “Some recoveries are for some state governments, specific state governments. I know there was a time recovery was made on behalf of Plateau State, there was one for Bayelsa, there is one for Delta,” he said when asked where the money was diverted to.
“You know they will not. They will take the Federal Government to court for holding their money. So we don’t joke or play with that, we pay them their money.”
By Mayowa Oladeji…
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...