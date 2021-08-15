Politics
Why Nigerian govt stopped employment in civil service – Ngige
The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, on Sunday explained why the Federal Government stopped employment in the civil service.
The minister, who made the clarification when the Igwe of Nnewi kingdom, Kenneth Orizu lll; led members of the royal family and leaders of various quarters in the town to his residence in Abuja, said the government’s decision to suspend employment in the civil service was influenced by the poor state of the nation’s economy.
He added that the government created small jobs and empowerment programmes to fortify social safety nets and establish a social protection system in the country.
READ ALSO: Reps urge Nigerian govt to lift embargo on employment into civil service
The delegation had earlier asked Ngige to help secure jobs for young graduates from the town.
The minister said: “The Federal Government placed an embargo on employment because the economy is not in good shape. But, we have the Home Support Programmes like Conditional Cash Transfer and others. Such money is meant for the poor in society.
“I have been making sure that Nnewi town gets its due through my foot soldiers in the community. Nothing is too small but I assure you that we will do more.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...