Why Nigerian govt stopped employment in civil service – Ngige

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, on Sunday explained why the Federal Government stopped employment in the civil service.

The minister, who made the clarification when the Igwe of Nnewi kingdom, Kenneth Orizu lll; led members of the royal family and leaders of various quarters in the town to his residence in Abuja, said the government’s decision to suspend employment in the civil service was influenced by the poor state of the nation’s economy.

He added that the government created small jobs and empowerment programmes to fortify social safety nets and establish a social protection system in the country.

READ ALSO: Reps urge Nigerian govt to lift embargo on employment into civil service

The delegation had earlier asked Ngige to help secure jobs for young graduates from the town.

The minister said: “The Federal Government placed an embargo on employment because the economy is not in good shape. But, we have the Home Support Programmes like Conditional Cash Transfer and others. Such money is meant for the poor in society.

“I have been making sure that Nnewi town gets its due through my foot soldiers in the community. Nothing is too small but I assure you that we will do more.”

Join the conversation

Opinions