Why Nigerians are showing greater interest in 2023 elections — Aisha Yesufu

The Co-convener of BringBackourGirls movement, Aisha Yesufu, said on Friday the huge involvement of Nigerian youth in activities leading to 2023 general elections was rooted in their desire for a better country.

Yesufu, who stated this in an interview on Arise TV and monitored by Ripples Nigeria, expressed concern over the numerous challenges bedeviling the country.

She stressed that the youths’ interest in the electoral process was influenced by failure of All Progressives Congress (APC) to turn the country around.

The activist said: “The interest of the youths in 2023 general elections will be sustained. The suffering, insecurity and other monumental crises in the country will make it easy to sustain and the fact that every Nigerian is a potential victim of insecurity. Everyone is part of the struggle because a new order is significant.

“As Nigerians see more people being invested in this election, they will join and at the end of the day we’ll get a country we desire. This will ensure that the child of nobody will become somebody without knowing anybody.

“We want a situation whereby there is an equal level playing ground for everybody and there is access to public education.”

