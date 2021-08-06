Why no relationship has taken off yet in BBN Shine Ya Eyes house

Saturday, August 7 would make it precisely two weeks since the Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eyes edition kicked off. On Sunday, August 8, at least one of the five housemates facing possible eviction will be leaving the competition.

The sixth edition of the renowned reality show is gradually taking shape, however, fans on social media have complained that the show has failed to hit the ground running with notable highlights.

Several onlookers are infuriated that relationships and love stories are yet to actualize and at least give the fans something to smile about.

During the live program on Sunday, August 1, the BBNaija anchor, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu aired the grievances of the fans to the housemates.

He reprimanded the housemates for being safe, and failing to come alive; Ebuka also admonished the housemates to create worthwhile narratives by giving the fans a show.

The housemates have spent over eleven days in the house, but the fans are still itchy to watch their favourites fall in love. Fans have seen former contestants, Teddy A and Bambam, Khafi and Gedoni go ahead to build a family after establishing a relationship in the house, hence, they cannot wait for another fairytale narrative.

Understanding why housemates need relationships in the house

The essence of a relationship in Biggie’s House is to help win the hearts of fans and also gain modest notoriety or possibly mainstream popularity, depending on the strength of the individual housemates’ fanbase.

Relationships in the competition is a strategy.

The lovers might not necessarily win the competition, however, they will be given more screen time to entertain the voracious audience; also, formulating a relationship in the house would help the housemates appear more often on the trending topics on social media.

It’s a game, the housemates ought to know how to understand that they have to be precise and creative in dealing with the opposite gender in the house. So far, none of the contestants have had a proper grip on their love interest, either overtly or covertly.

Viewers have nagged that the male housemates are unable to hold down their female counterparts; others have opined that the women are too cautious and unnecessarily prude.

In the meantime, here are five reasons why Shine Ya Eyes housemates are yet to properly establish an in-house relationship.

Read the current situation of the housemates trying to enter a relationship below.

1. Too Much Cruise: Angel does not respect Sammie enough to settle for a relationship with him.

On Sunday, August 1 during the truth or dare game which has remained the most controversial segment from the show thus far saw housemate, Angel share a passionate kiss with current head of house, Boma and Saga as her love interest, Sammie looked on.

A couple of days prior, Sammie had revealed to his fellow housemate, Whitemoney that he was interested in having an affair with Angel. She reciprocated, however, she drifted to another housemate, Emmanuel before she French kissed two other housemates during the truth or dare game, the moment that supposedly shattered the heart of Sammie.

From the on set, Angel revealed to the anchor, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu that she was in the house to simply ‘catch cruise’.

Unfortunately, Sammie wants more, he wants Angel to be in his arms especially after they had a great time at the jacuzzi in the opening week of the competition.

2. There is enough ‘No’ to go around: Whitemoney not interested in Princess, Maria turns down Pere

Shine Ya Eyes contestant, Princess revealed to fan-favourite, Whitemoney that she actually likes him, however, the businessman politely turned her down. Whitemoney informed her that he simply wants to have a good time in the house and possibly win the grand prize.

Meanwhile, Pere’s hope of entering a relationship with his fellow wildcard, Maria was dashed after she gave him a blatant no on Tuesday when he summoned courage to talk about his admiration for her. As a matter of fact, Maria stated that she does not like Pere.

Pere was lost for words, heartbreaking!

3. Men at war: JayPaul, Head of House, Boma compete for Jackie B’s affection

On Monday, August 2, the current Head of House, Boma saved his friend, JayPaul from facing a possible eviction this coming Sunday, selecting Yousef in his place. A benevolent act that was quickly forgotten by JayPaul after Boma chose his love interest, Jackie B as his deputy and co-occupant of the HOH lounge.

On Thursday, Jaypaul took the initiative to advise his friend to back off from the Adamawa-born housemate, Jackie B.

During the conversation, Jaypaul expressed his lack of desire to compete with Boma: “It’s Jackie B I want, I don’t want to compete with you so step back.”

Boma responded in typical playboy fashion that he intends to be with any girl he likes.

It would be interesting to see how this love triangle unravels.

4. Where do we go from here?: Liquorose, Emmanuel yet to explain conundrum

Liquorose told Emmanuel she does not enjoy being with him because he often makes her feel unwanted despite the fact that he knows she admires him alot.

Both Shine Ya Eyes housemates spoke about tendencies of a possible relationship on Wednesday, August 4.

Watch Liquorose discuss her situationship with Emmanuel below.

5. The love triangle: Nini, Saga, Arin’s 3-way friendship

Saga on Sunday night kissed the boobs of Tega during the much-talked about truth or dare game that instigated conundrum on social media. In the same night, he shared a kiss with another housemate, Angel.

In the last couple of days, Saga has been entangled between Arin and Nini. Saga has not specifically shown any signs of wanting an affair with the ladies, however, Arin and Nini have continued to find solace in his presence recently.

Only time will unravel the first profound relationship at the ongoing Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eyes season.

