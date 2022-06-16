‘Why Okowa’s choice is significant for PDP,’ Ex-aviation minister, Osita Chidoka

A former Minister of Aviation, Osita Chidoka, on Thursday, described the choice of Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, as running mate to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, as a significant move by the party in its quest to regain power in 2023.

The party announced the Delta governor as its vice-presidential candidate earlier on Thursday.

Chidoka, who featured in a Channels Television programme, Politics Today, said Okowa’s status as an Igbo man from the South-South region gave him an edge over other persons considered for the role.

He also commended the governor for his effective handling of the state in the last seven years.

The ex-minister said: “He (Okowa) has a very intimidating resume. He rose from the local government level to become a governor.

“So, the local government people who are clamouring for autonomy, have a representative in Okowa as Vice President.

“He also has solid educational credentials. He became a medical doctor at the age of 22

“The South-East has been a strong supporter of the PDP. What we should focus on is the pan-Nigeria movement in order to win the election.

“We in the South-East need to recalibrate our presence in the PDP. We should continue pushing for the South-East president.”

Chidoka also expressed confidence in PDP’s chances next year.

He added: “We have our winning strategy. We know where the votes will come from. This election is about having the structure on ground.

“The votes in the North are no longer for President Muhammadu Buhari since he’s not in the race, and it is not certain that the votes will be transferred to the APC candidate.

“The strategy is to create a pan-Nigeria scenario, and that is how we will win the next election.”

