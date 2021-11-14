Why PDP must zone 2023 presidential ticket to North – Party chieftain

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Lawal Usman, said on Sunday the party must zone its 2023 presidential ticket to the North for strategic reasons.

Usman made the call in a chat with journalists in Kaduna.

He said: “For justice and equity, the North should be allowed to produce the President in 2023 under the PDP.

“The PDP was at the helm of affairs in Nigeria for 16 years, out of these, the South-West ruled for eight years under former President Olusegun Obasanjo, the South-South ruled for six years through former President Goodluck Jonathan.

“The entire North consisting of North-Central, North-East, and North-West only ruled for two years under late President Umar Yar’adua.”

The PDP chieftain noted that the party had more supporters in the North than in any part of the country.

Usman added: “The population of the PDP supporters in the North-West, North-East, and North-Central is enormous and should be considered in zoning the presidential ticket.

“Added to this is the fact that the North has a traditional alliance with the South-East which dates back to early independence days.

“Strategically, for PDP to survive, we must win the presidential election in 2023 and this can only be done if we give the North the ticket.

“This is not because the North has the best candidates, no it is not, there are qualified people all over the country, but for the strategic reason of winning the election we must zone the ticket to the North.

”I believe that the PDP will win with a landslide if it zones the ticket to the North.”

