Why public universities cannot employ their best graduates -OAU VC

The Vice-Chancellor, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun state, Professor Adebayo Simeon Bamire has revealed why public universities in the country cannot retain the services of its best-graduating students.

According to Bamire, the inability to employ the best-graduating students in public institutions is due to lack of autonomy in employing lecturers by each university.

The VC, while speaking ahead of the university’s 47th convocation at the Senate building on Monday, said the school would have loved to retain its students that graduated with first class degrees but lacked the power to do so.

He said: “We are ready to retain our first-class graduates. There is no need to even think twice about that. But then what are the policies of government concerning recruitment in the universities?

Read also: Former Mauritanian President, Aziz jailed for corruption

“Before you can recruit anyone into any department in this university now, your papers have to go through seven agencies of government. It is not like you just pick anybody on the street and just say this is what you want and bring them in. You can’t because it has implications on the budget that is done for your school.

“For us, we don’t want to throw away our first-class students but because of the limitations that we have. It appears very difficult for us to retain them. You know the university is not autonomous to that extent. We just have to be looking ahead that policies of the government will favour us.”

Analysing categories of students graduating from the University, Professor Bamire said 7,910 students would be awarded first and postgraduate degrees during the convocation starting on Thursday.

“In all the programmes across the OAU faculties, we have a total number of 158, who made FIRST Class.

“One thousand, nine hundred and seventy made Second Class Upper Division while 2,906 made Second Class Lower Division. 942 are in Third Class Division while 65 graduates are in the Pass Division.

“In all, 6,710 will be graduating at this 47th Convocation of this University.

“Also, 1,276 postgraduate students will be awarded diplomas and degrees in their various fields across different faculties in our University,” Bamire explained.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now