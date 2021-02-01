Why retired service chiefs failed –Gov Wike

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has stated why the immediate past security chiefs appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari failed in their task of securing the nation.

Governor Wike who was speaking as a guest on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics said that the security chiefs did not do well because they lost focus and delved into politics.

Wike therefore cautioned the newly appointed service chiefs to shun politics and avoid the path of their predecessors.

He said; “Instead of concentrating on the security of the nation, the service chiefs were very much involved in politics.

“This was the problem we had with the previous chiefs, they were involved in politics rather than face the security of the nation.

“Nobody can deny that fact; the moment you politicize security, then you are bound to have problems,” Wike added.

According to him, no meaningful changes will be seen from the new appointees if they toe the path of their predecessors.

He said, “The new people that are appointed must ask themselves, what is our agenda? Is our agenda to continue with where the last service chiefs stopped, or to make sure we improve?”

