Why Seun Kuti walked out of my 60th birthday party – Yeni | Ripples Nigeria

Yeni Kuti, the daughter of the late Afrobeat king, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti has explained why her younger brother, Seun Kuti, angrily walked out of her birthday party on Monday.

Yeni, who reacted to the development on her Twitter handle on Tuesday, said Seun was angry with the governor’s security details for poor treatment of his wife.

In a video on social media, the one-time Grammy Award nominee was seen leaving the venue where his sister was celebrating her 60th birthday party.

A source at the party said the drama started after Seun was prevented from breaking the security protocol after the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo- arrived at the party.

He was reportedly prevented from walking behind the governor who was already seated.

However, this did not sit well with the singer as he protested against the security arrangement and angrily walked out of the Afrika Shrine, the venue of the party.

The intervention of Seun’s elder brother, Femi, prevented the matter from escalating.

He was later brought back to the venue of the party by his elder brother.

In the tweets, Yeni dismissed the report that her brother was angry with the governor.

She wrote: “What happened was that the security detail in the course of doing their duty pushed his wife. He got upset at them understandably so, not the governor. He even explained to the governor. I beg o! He has home training. @RealSeunKuti.”

