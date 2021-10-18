Why stakeholders don’t trust south-easterner to be president in 2023 -Dokpesi

The Founder of Daar Communications Raymond Dokpesi on Monday revealed the reason behind the skepticism in political circles over an Igbo Presidency.

According to Dokpesi, this might be connected to the overwhelming influence of the founder of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu in the region.

In a statement, the media mogul stated that some stakeholders are of the opinion that a Nigerian president of Igbo extraction will lead to secession by the South-East region.

He stressed that Kanu and IPOB had complicated the agitation of the region to produce a Nigerian president.

Dokpesi said, “The emergence of IPOB and its influence across the South East has complicated and undermined the agitation for patriotic Nigerians of Igbo extraction to lead this nation as far as the 2023 election is concerned.

“If nobody has told Ohaneze Ndigbo before, the concern today from some other regions is that if Nnamdi Kanu plays the role of Aguiyi Ironsi in leading a militant revolt against constitutional government in the southeast under Igbo presidency, the president will be pressured by his base to facilitate the UN processes for the South East to call for independence from Nigeria.

“Thus an Igbo President may be compromised in protecting the political and geographic boundaries of Nigeria whilst Nigeria remains under the threat of IPOB’s secessionist activities.”

