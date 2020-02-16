Why Supreme Court can’t reverse ruling on Imo election – Uzodinma

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, has challenged the jurisdiction of the Supreme Court to review its January 14 verdict that brought him to power.

In a motion of preliminary obbjection he jointly filed with the All Progressive Congress (APC), the governor insisted that the apex court has lost its powers to hear and determine any application relating to the March 9, 2019 governorship election in the state.

The ousted governor, Emeka Ihedioha, had approached the apex court to review the judgement that sacked him from office and installed Uzodinma as his successor.

The Supreme Court will hear the case on Tuesday.

In his application, the governor urged the court to dismiss the fresh application filed by Ihedioha and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which is seeking to set aside the judgement that declared him as the valid winner of the Imo governorship contest.

In the objection filed through his lawyer, Damian Dodo (SAN) and dated February 6, Uzodinma contended that Ihedioha’s application “being a proceeding relating to or arising from the election of a governor is barred by effluxion of time.”

He said: “The application constitutes an invitation to the Supreme Court to sit on appeal over its final decision.”

“Having delivered its final decision on the 1st and 2nd Respondents’ Appeal No. SC. 1462/2019 between Senator Hope Uzodinma and Anor v Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha & 2 Ors, the Supreme Court has become fuctus officio and divested of jurisdiction over the same subject matter.”

