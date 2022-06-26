Why the youth must get PVCs, vote aggressively in 2023 —Mr Macaroni

Nigerian comedian, Debo Adedayo aka Mr Macaroni, has reiterated the need for the youth to change the narrative in 2023 general elections.

Addressing a crowd in the just-concluded YouthVoteCountNg mega rally in Abuja, Debo said the youth are tired of sufferings emanating from the inanities and ineptitude of the political leaders.

The skit maker recalled the horror of#EndSars Protest, stressing that it was high time the youth reclaimed the country from the grasping rulers.

He said the youth would mobilise themselves more than before, collect their voter cards and monitor electoral process for the betterment of Nigeria.

He said: “We are tired of suffering. We are going to do the work together, get our PVCs and come out there vote aggressively. People who think our clamour is limited to online spaces don’t get it. This time, we are going to come out massively and take charge.

“Another reason we must collect our PVCs is the #EndSars Protest. We must remember the struggle. They killed our brothers and sisters. This time around, Nigerian youths will do the needful.”

