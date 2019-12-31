Why we arrested Shehu Sani —EFCC

The former senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, was arrested for alleged extortion, name dropping and financial crimes, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said on Tuesday.

According to the Commission, Sani was arrested because of complaints by the owner of a car company, ASD Motors, Alhaji Sani Dauda, from whom he allegedly collected $10,000.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the social critic told the ASD Motors chief that he was very close to the acting chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu and promised to help the businessman resolve his problem with the anti-graft agency.

After the businessman complained to the EFCC about the fiery ex-lawmaker’s claim, he was arrested but granted administrative bail while the said $10,000 was recovered from him.

He was also asked to report himself to the EFCC but ignored the commission’s directive.

The former senator reportedly told the ASD Motor chairman that he discussed his case with EFCC investigators who claimed that only Magu could resolve the matter.

“Based on this, he asked the complainant to provide him with an extra $20,000 to pass on to Magu to enable him to resolve the problem with the EFCC.

But the complainant said he could only provide $10,000 and thereafter wrote a cheque covering the amount.

The cheque was allegedly presented to Bureau De Change operator who reportedly gave the $10,000 equivalent to the senator – to settle the matter with the EFCC.

“Senator Sani is expected to spend the New Year in EFCC’s custody as the complainant is expected to take up issues with him on Thursday, January 2, 2020,” the Commission said on Tuesday night.

