Politics
Why we campaigned against Buhari’s second term bid —Northern Elders
The Northern Elders Forum on Saturday gave reasons why they stood against President Muhammadu Buhari’s bid of running for second term as president in the 2019 general elections.
NEF spokesperson, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed via a tweet on Saturday, said the northern elders did not support the President’s second term bid based on their feelings that he would make the country ‘worse.’
He justified their support for the President in 2015 general elections, stressing that he was considered a better alternative to former President Goodluck Jonathan.
Baba-Ahmed also dispelled insinuations that some members of the forum got appointments from the Buhari-led adminstration.
Read also:Northern Elders accuse Nigerian govt of keeping mum over Ekweremadu ‘organ harvesting’ incident
The tweet reads: “Northern Elders Forum campaigned for Buhari in 2015 because he looked a better option to another term for Jonathan, against his second term bid in 2019 because we felt he would make the country worse. None of our members got appointments in his administration.”
President Muhammadu Buhari rode into power in 2015 on the goodwill of Nigerians and the heavy promise that he would fight the insecurity ravaging most parts of the country to a finish.
But insecurity has become more widespread than it used to be, as states hitherto bare of security challenges, such as Kaduna, Niger and others, now wallow in mammoth crises.
