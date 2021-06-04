Why we can't give Nigerians a new constitution now —Senate | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Why we can’t give Nigerians a new constitution now —Senate
The Senate has ruled out the possibility of a brand new Constitution for Nigeria, because the 1999 Constitution does not include a clause on how to produce a fresh document.
The Chairman of the Senate Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution, Ovie Omo-Agege, on Thursday, explained why the National Assembly is incapacitated without a clause to produce a new Constitution for the country.
While giving his welcome address at the National Public Hearing on the review of the Constitution in Abuja, Omo-Agege said as much as the lawmakers would like to acquiesce to the demands of Nigerians for a new constitution, it would be practically impossible at the moment.
“As we work towards an inclusive amendment process underpinned by the public good, free from manipulations by self-interested or partisan actors and not dominated by destructive or short-term motives, I encourage you all to make your inputs with candour and be guided, very importantly, by national interest,” he said.
Read also: Senate considers bill to compel federal, state govts to complete abandoned projects
“We are ready to listen closely to every view and reflect on every proposal and give due consideration to every contribution.
“Now, some of our compatriots have urged that rather than amend the Constitution, we should make a new one altogether.
“We respect this opinion, and we believe it is a most desirable proposition. However, we are conducting this exercise in accordance with the extant legal order, which is the 1999 Constitution.
“Specifically, Section 9 of the Constitution empowers the National Assembly to alter the provisions of the Constitution and prescribes the manner in which it is to be done.
“Unfortunately, it does not make similar provision or provide mechanism for replacing or re-writing an entirely new Constitution.
“To embark on any process without prior alteration of Section 9 of the Constitution to provide the mode through which an entirely new Constitution could be made would amount to gross violation of our oath of allegiance to the Constitution.
“In other words, it will take a new constitutional amendment to be able to give Nigerians a most desired new constitution. It would be unconstitutional to do otherwise.”
By Isaac Dachen…
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...