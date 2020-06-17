Why we can’t reopen schools now – Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Wednesday explained the continued closure of educational institutions in the state.

The governor, who spoke at a media briefing at the State House in Marina, said the guidelines on the reopening of schools were not ready.

He added that the state government could not reopen schools with the increasing cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The governor said the government was finalising the protocols to reopen basic and secondary schools, noting that meetings were currently being held with stakeholders on the matter.

READ ALSO: Lagos govt to sanction schools defying directive on closure

He said online learning already adopted by the state-owned tertiary institutions and secondary schools would go on until stakeholders agreed on protocols for schools’ resumption.

Sanwo-Olu:

“Regarding the educational sector, I did mention that by now, we will be expressing a full guideline. Those guidelines are not ready yet because of the engagements we are having with the various stakeholders in that sector. But we will need to continue to encourage the online learning that we have.

“That has started extensively with our higher institutions. We are encouraging other private sectors as well to use as much online capability as a form of intervention in the educational sector until the statistics that we have subsided and we are at a stage that all of these schools can reopen again.”

Join the conversation

Opinions