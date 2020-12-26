Why we celebrated Christmas with Christians in Nasarawa church –Muslims

Members of the Nasarawa State chapter of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMS), also known as Shia, who trooped into a church in Lafia, the state capital, to celebrate with Christians as they celebrated Christmas on Friday, December 25, say they did it to show their solidarity with their brothers and sisters even though they are of different religions.

The Muslims were seen in large numbers as they worshipped with the Christians at the Evangelical Reformed Church of Christ (ERCC), Graceland, Lafia.

Leader of the Islamic group in the state, Mallam Muhammad Amin, said they were at the church to pray for the healing of the country and Nasarawa State in particular as well as rejoice with Christians on the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ.

Mallam Amin noted that the birth of Jesus Christ was significant to mankind, hence the need for them to rejoice together in love as enshrined in the Holy Books, adding that the two major religions believe that Jesus Christ is the true Messiah.

“We were at the church to worship with our Christian brothers and sisters to strengthen the bond of unity and oneness and to pray for the healing and forgiveness of our country and Nasarawa in particular.”

Also speaking, another member, Mallama Zainab Mohammed, said there is no discrimination in worshipping God, hence the need for people to tolerate one another irrespective of their belief.

“We were all created by the Almighty Allah, both Muslims and Christians. The Holy Prophets, Isa and Muhammed, preached love and tolerance for one another, but most of our brethren do not adhere to the teachings.

“We went to worship and celebrate with our Christian brothers and sisters to tell every Nigerian that there should be no difference or discrimination among us.”

