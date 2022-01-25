Why we confiscated 1,906 bottles of alcoholic drinks and arrested s3x workers —Jigawa Hisbah

The Jigawa State Hisbah Board, popularly called Hisbah Police, on Tuesday, said it confiscated and destroyed 1,906 bottles of assorted alcoholic drinks in various operations in the state in 2021.

While addressing a press conference in Dutse, the state capital, the state Hisbah Commander, Ibrahim Dahiru, said his operatives also arrested commercial sex workers, drug users, gamblers, operators of drinking parlours as well as closing down drinking points and brothels in different parts of the state.

Dahiru said that the alcoholic drinks were confiscated during raids by Hisbah operatives at different drinking points and hotels in the state, adding that “92 suspects including commercial sex workers were apprehended for immoral acts during the raids.”

READ ALSO: Jigawa Hisbah confiscates 308 bottles of liquor

“The suspects were apprehended for immoral acts including gambling, prostitution, organising dance parties during wedding ceremonies, among others.

“The board was also able to close down brothels across the state within the period under review,” he said.

Dahiru reiterated that “consumption of alcohol was prohibited among Muslim faithful in the state,” and urged residents not to engage in immoral acts and other vices capable of destroying the society.

The suspects, he said, have been handed over to the police for further action.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now