Why we deployed policemen to national secretariat – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday explained the deployment of police operatives to its National Secretariat in Abuja.

At least 30 police officers were seen in strategic locations around the APC secretariat on Monday morning.

Although the reason behind the deployment of the security agents to the secretariat has not been ascertained, there were insinuations the development may not be unconnected with the crack in the presidency over the status of the party’s Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee headed by the Yobe State governor, Mai Mala-Buni.

The Secretary of the Committee, John Akpanudoedehe, who spoke on the matter, however, told journalists the operatives were deployed by the police authorities to strengthen security at the building.

He said there was no cause for alarm on the matter.

Akpanudoedehe said: “The police operatives are here to strengthen security for the leadership of Governor Mai Mala- Buni-led APC CECPC.

“Whenever you have a security situation or report, you take precautions to protect lives and property.

“APC cannot be embarrassed because we are the national government. Therefore, we take measures to forestall any negative happenings.

“We have a security report and you can’t expect us to call thugs to defend the national secretariat. The right thing to do is to inform the police and the State Security Service (SSS) and that is what we have done.

“The APC will never underestimate any security report or try to downplay it.

“Our party will continue to protect the lives of its members and Nigerians generally.”

