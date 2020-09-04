Why we didn’t deploy drone to Lagos helicopter crash site —AIB

The Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) on Friday explained why drone was not deployed at the site of last Friday’s helicopter crash in the Opebi area of Lagos.

The Commissioner in charge of AIB, Engr. Akin Olateru, who disclosed this at the League of Airports and Aviation Correspondents (LAAC) Gateway Forum webinar in Lagos, said drone was not deployed at the scene of the accident because the bureau has not been given the approval to use the equipment by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

He added that the AIB collaborations with other agencies had helped in its investigation of air accidents in the country.

Olateru said: “We are not yet licensed by NCAA to use drones. It is in the certification process.

READ ALSO: IKEJA HELICOPTER CRASH: AIB asks Nigerians for videos, info, says no black box onboard

“Drone is essential when you have a wider area of crash. That is why we really didn’t need it this time. The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) used their drones to take some pictures. On our own, we gathered the right information needed for investigation.

“We had cooperation from organs like Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA). We all saw the way LASEMA handled the last accident and that is why we are making effort to sign an MoU with LASEMA and see how we can train their staff on how we work, what we expect from them when an accident occurs.”

