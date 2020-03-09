Why we had to remove Emir Sanusi from the Emirate throne —Kano govt

The Kano State Government has given reasons for the dethronment of Muhammadu Sanusi II on Monday as the Emir of Kano.

A statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Usman Alhaji, on Monday, indicated that some of the reasons were alleged insubordination, refusal to attend official meetings and breach of Kano Emirate Law.

The statement further revealed that Sanusi’s removal was a unanimous decision of members of the State Executive Council.

“The Kano State Executive Council under the Chairmanship of his Excellency, the Governor of Kano State, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, has unanimously approved the immediate removal/dethronement of the Emir of Kano Emirate Muhammad Sanusi II.

“The Emir of Kano is in total disrespect to lawful instructions from the office of the state Governor and other lawful authorities, including his persistent refusal to attend official meetings and programmes organised by the Government without any lawful justification which amounts to total insubordination.

“It is on record and in so many instances Malam Muhammad Sanusi II has been found breaching part 3 Section 13 (a-e) of the Kano State Emirate Law 2019 and which if left unchecked will destroy the good and established image of Kano Emirate.

“This removal is made after due consultation with the relevant stakeholders and in compliance with Part 3 Section 13 of the Kano State Emirate Law 2019 and other reasons stated above.

“The removal was reached in order to safeguard the sanctity, culture, tradition, religion, and prestige of the Kano Emirate built over a thousand years”, Usman Alhaji said in the statement, adding that a new Emir would be appointed soon.

Sanusi ascended the throne on the 8th of June, 2014 as the 14th emir of Kano under the Fulani dynasty.

He was served as the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria between 2009 and 2014 when former President Goodluck Jonathan suspended him from office.

