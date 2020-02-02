Why we imposed visa restrictions on Nigerians – US

The United States government on Sunday explained why it imposed visa restrictions on Nigerians and citizens of five other nations.

Other countries affected by the new visa regime announced on January 31 are Eritrea, Myanmar, Tanzania, Sudan and Kyrgyzstan.

In the arrangement, US suspended the issuance of immigrant visas to Nigerian passport holders and it takes effect on February 21.

Read also: Philippines records first case of coronavirus as death toll in China hits 304

In a full report of the visa restrictions titled: “Proclamation on improving enhanced vetting capabilities and process” posted in www.whitehouse.gov, the US government said Nigeria did not comply with the established identity-management and information-sharing criteria assessed by the performance metrics.

Washington added that the West African nation did not adequately share public-safety and terrorism-related information necessary for the protection of the national security and public safety of the US.

The report read: “Nigeria also presents a high risk, relative to other countries in the world, of terrorist travel to the United States. Nigeria is an important strategic partner in the global fight against terrorism, and the United States continues to engage with Nigeria on these and other issues.”

“The Department of State has provided significant assistance to Nigeria as it modernises its border management capabilities, and the Government of Nigeria recognises the importance of improving its information sharing with the United States.

“Nevertheless, these investments have not yet resulted in sufficient improvements in Nigeria’s information sharing with the United States for border and immigration screening and vetting.”

Join the conversation

Opinions