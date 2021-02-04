Why we removed Nnamdi Kanu’s account —Facebook

Social networking giant, Facebook, Thursday, said it “removed” the account of leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu for “repeatedly” violating it rules against hate speech.

A spokesman for the tech company in Lagos on Thursday said in a statement sent to Ripples Nigeria, that Facebook is a platform to give people voice and to feel safe and not for inciting violent acts.

The statement signed by Dapo Akintoye said “We believe in giving people a voice, but we also want everyone using Facebook to feel safe. It’s why we have Community Standards, which set out what is and isn’t allowed on Facebook, and we remove anything that violates them,” the statement reads.

READ ALSO: ‘Facebook an accomplice of killer herdsmen,’ IPOB attacks social media giant for blocking Nnamdi Kanu’s account

“In line with our rules, we removed Nnamdi Kanu’s page for repeatedly posting content that breaks those Community Standards, including content that violated our rules on coordinating harm and hate speech.”

Ripples Nigeria reported on Wednesday that the proscribed group reacted to the removal of its leader’s Facebook account in a statement from its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful.

He said “We strongly condemn this attitude of Facebook Managers in Lagos and Abuja who collude with corrupt Nigerian government officials to suppress free flow of Information via their platform.”

Join the conversation

Opinions