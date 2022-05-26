Why we stopped 2 aspirants from Lagos governorship primary – APC committee

The All Progressives Congress Governorship Electoral Committee in Lagos on Thursday stopped two governorship aspirants from entering the Mobolaji Johnson Arena venue of the ongoing governorship primary in the state.

The affected aspirants are the former commissioner for energy and mineral resources in the state, Olawale Oluwo and one Abdul-Ahmed Mustapha.

The Chairman of the committee, Shettima Yuguda, who addressed journalists on the matter, said the duo were not cleared by the party’s screening committee to participate in the governorship primary.

He added that only Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu was cleared to participate in the election.

The Borno State former deputy governor said 1,225 delegates would participate in the election but 1,198 had so far been accredited.

Yuguda said: “We are aware that three aspirants bought forms for the governorship election in Lagos State. The three were accredited for the screening. One was cleared, and two were not cleared.

“So, as we speak, the other two aspirants have not been cleared by the screening committee and by the appeal committee.

“We are only attending to those that have been cleared, the aspirant that has been cleared by the two committees.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now