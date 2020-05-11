Why we will now slow down evacuation of Nigerians abroad —Nigerian Govt

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, said on Monday, the evacuation of Nigerians from different countries across the world is reaching its saturation point.

Onyeama, who disclosed this at the Presidential Task Force Briefing on COVID-19 briefing in Abuja, said there were at least 600 Nigerians evacuated from various countries abroad in Lagos and Abuja presently.

He added that the ministry would now slow the evacuation process a bit before bringing in more citizens.

Although the minister claimed that the evacuation of Nigerians from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the United Kingdom and the United States was successful, he promised that a better arrangement would be made in future exercise in order to prevent a few hiccups recorded in the evacuation of the country’s nationals abroad.

