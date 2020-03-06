Why we’re backing Mambilla power project —Northeast Governors

Moves to set up regional power generation has been taken by governors of the North East region who have signaled their interest in supporting the Mambilla Power Project in a bid to ensure economic advancement in the region.

This was revealed on Friday by Governor of Gombe State Inuwa Yahaya at a Northeast Governors Consultative meeting in Gombe State Government House.

According to Governor Yahaya, the move was initiated by the governors of the Northeast to address the power challenges in the region.

Governor Yahaya said; “The governors have agreed to harness the Agricultural potentials of the zone with a view to ensure food security not only in the region but in the country in general.

“We have resolved to key into the environmental initiative of the Federal Government in addition to praising the authorities concerned on the ongoing oil exploration in the zone,” he added.

Speaking further, the Gombe State Governor said; “My colleagues who expressed satisfaction with the establishment of the North East Development Commission have pledged to provide the necessary support to achieve the desired objectives.”

He also appealed to the Commission to ensure its projects were executed based on the basic needs of the beneficiaries so as to overcome their challenges.

