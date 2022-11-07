Why winner of 2023 presidential election will struggle to fulfill promises – Okotie

The founder of Household of God Church, Rev. Chris Okotie, said on Monday the 1999 Constitution would hinder whoever wins the 2023 presidential election from fulfilling his campaign promises.

Okotie, who stated this in a statement, added that the present constitution was dysfunctional.

The cleric insisted that the presidential candidates are focusing on the promises but fail to look at conditionalities attached to fulfilling such.

The major candidates in the 2023 presidential election are Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) flag bearer, Atiku Ababakar, Labour Party’s Peter Obi and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

Okotie also called for a new constitution that would address Nigeria’s problems.

The statement read: “All the major presidential flagbearers are talking about modality – how they would do what – none is addressing conditionality, that is, the constitution, true federalism, resource control, as the primary solution to the Nigerian quandary.

“Nigeria’s governmental incapacity is not modalities (about requisite knowledge and procedure), but conditionalities (inherent conditional obstructions).

“To attempt to base any actualization of political promises on the present dysfunctional constitution is a journey in futility.”

