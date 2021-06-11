Why women are naturally greedy, says Pete Edochie | Ripples Nigeria

Veteran Nollywood actor, Pete Edochie, has explained why women are naturally greedy despite the physical endearments.

Edochie, who made the controversial remark in an interview with AdaKarl TV on Thursday, said it is important to help a woman develop an independent mindset from a tender age before she becomes influenced by other women in the society.

The septuagenarian stressed that it is also necessary to instill discipline in female children in order to make them refrain from developing a sense of entitlement in the future.

He said: “Quote me… it is in the character of women there is this inimical flaw that is uncompromising about them that makes them very greedy and very selfish.

“It is not always that women represent bad influence but depends on how you were indoctrinated; that’s what matters.”

