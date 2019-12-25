Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, on Wednesday, described the attack on the country home of former President Goodluck Jonathan as a national shame.
Unknown gunmen had on Tuesday attacked the country home of the ex-president in Otuoke, Bayelsa State.
One of the soldiers guarding the building was shot dead by the marauders.
The governor in a statement issued in Makurdi by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, condemned the attack and wondered why armed men would want to harm a peace-loving man and former president of the country.
READ ALSO: FG targets $2bn annually from Escravos Gas-to-Liquid project
He said: “If Dr. Jonathan can be attacked in such a manner, what becomes of vulnerable Nigerians?
“It is rather unfortunate and I urge security operatives to ensure that they bring the culprits to justice. I also call on security agencies to intensify surveillance in all parts of the country to guarantee the safety of lives and property.”
Ripples Nigeria
www.ripplesnigeria.com
Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)
- I wonder why Buhari detained Dasuki but left Emefiele ―Sule Lamido - December 25, 2019
- ‘Four cows and ten bags of rice’; Oshiomhole’s mum rejects Obaseki’s Christmas gifts - December 25, 2019
- Why would anyone want to harm a peaceful man? Ortom reacts to attack on Jonathan’s home - December 25, 2019