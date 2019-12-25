Why would anyone want to harm a peaceful man? Ortom reacts to attack on Jonathan’s home

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, on Wednesday, described the attack on the country home of former President Goodluck Jonathan as a national shame.

Unknown gunmen had on Tuesday attacked the country home of the ex-president in Otuoke, Bayelsa State.

One of the soldiers guarding the building was shot dead by the marauders.

The governor in a statement issued in Makurdi by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, condemned the attack and wondered why armed men would want to harm a peace-loving man and former president of the country.

He said: “If Dr. Jonathan can be attacked in such a manner, what becomes of vulnerable Nigerians?

“It is rather unfortunate and I urge security operatives to ensure that they bring the culprits to justice. I also call on security agencies to intensify surveillance in all parts of the country to guarantee the safety of lives and property.”

