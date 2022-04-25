Whyte ‘hopes’ Fury doesn’t retire, calls for rematch after ‘illegal’ knockout

British boxer Dillian Whyte has faulted the decision of the referee after he was brutally defeated by fellow Briton Tyson Fury in a WBC heavyweight title fight.

Whyte, who was knocked out in the sixth round of the showdown over the weekend, claimed that his opponent got away with a move that was illegal in the sport.

Fury, who also retained his Ring Magazine belt, extended his unbeaten run to 33 bouts with the victory.

Whyte on the other hand, suffered his third loss in 31 fights and fell short on his first attempt at a world title.

The 34-year-old has called for a rematch with Fury, as he hoped that Fury would not retire from boxing as vowed after the bout.

“The uppercut landed; I was buzzed but as I was trying to gather my senses he full on shoved me and I fell over and hit my head on the canvas which is illegal,” Whyte tells Sky Sports.

Read Also: Fury vows to retire after defeating Whyte to retain WBC title

“This isn’t wrestling, this is boxing, but as usual, they let Fury do what he wants and get away with it.

“I should have been allowed extra time to recover and then carry on fighting. He pushed me and said to the referee, ‘Don’t to let the fight carry on’. The referee is not doing his job; how can someone… OK, I got caught with a good shot and I was hurt but I didn’t go straight down.

“I was trying to get my senses and he fully two-handed pushed me and I fell over and hit my head. It was a terrible job from the referee.

“I should have had time to recover and have time to go back to my corner. Tyson gets away with a lot of things; he said he wants to retire but i hope he doesn’t retire because i want another go.”

Fury will likely not retire yet as the 33-year-old would not want to miss the opportunity to fight for the undisputed crown in a unification bout that is likely to be staged later this year.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now