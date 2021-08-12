News
Widow of former President, Shehu Shagari dies from COVID-19 complications
Mrs Hadiza Shagari, wife of former, Nigerian President, Shehu Shagari, was pronounced dead on Thursday as a result of COVID-19 complications.
This pronouncement was made by her grandson, Bello Shagari on his Facebook page.
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=10159223006195491&id=664325490
Bello said the deceased died at the Gwagwalada Isolation Center in Abuja at 3 am.
She will be buried according to Islamic rites at the National Mosque, Abuja.
“Hajiya Hadiza Shehu Shagari was 80 years old. Her Jana’iza (Funeral Prayer) will take place today, at 4:00 pm, immediately after Asr prayer, at the National Mosque, Abuja.”
Ripples Nigeria had reported that the Delta variant of the COVID-19 cases has resulted in an average of 700 new cases according to the NCDC.
This informed the receipt of more vaccines by the Federal Government earlier in the day.
