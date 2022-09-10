Wife accuses polygamist, Ned Nwoko, of maltreating her children

Chante Campbell, the fourth wife of Nigerian billionaire cum politician and renowned polygamist, Ned Nwoko, has cried out over the treatment meted out to their children.

Taking to her Instagram page on Friday, the billionaire’s wife, who seemed broken in her post, said she relies on God’s sufficient love.

According to her, it hurts her so much that their kids are suffering from the treatment they do not deserve.

She added that issues with her husband should not be a form of transfer of aggression to her kids.

She wrote: “But my love is sufficient lord, sometimes it hurts to see my kids receive what they don’t deserve cos of me. My issues with you should be with you only, not my kids”.

This is coming several days after Ned Nwoko’s Moroccan wife, Laila Charani issued a public apology for leaving their marriage unceremoniously.

In a statement released on social media, Laila, who is of Moroccan descent stated that she listened to public opinion and owes the polygamist sincere apologies.

