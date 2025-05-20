﻿Wife, mother of bandit leader, Ado Aliero arrested while hiding in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabian authorities have reportedly arrested the wife and mother of notorious bandit kingpin, Ado Aliero, who were hiding in the country under false identities.

According to reports, the two women were arrested on Monday in the Holy City of Medina after months of intelligence-led undercover operation targeting those connected to armed groups in Nigeria, especially in the Northern region.

Aliero is one of the most famous and notorious bandit leaders in Nigeria who has been linked to many high-profile kidnappings and brutal attacks in Zamfara, Sokoto, Katsina and Kebbi States, and despite being on the wanted list of security agencies, has become elusive while he continues to carry out his criminal enterprise.

READ ALSO: Mercy Johnson recalls how cancer scare changed her life

He is also known to run a very sophisticated network with hundreds of bandits at his beck and call, carrying our attacks with reckless abandon.

Security sources have stated that Aliero’s rise in the underworld is supported by both local and international networks, raising fresh concerns about the extent and funding of armed bandit groups.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now