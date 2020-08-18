Wife of Kaduna gov seeks law to castrate r*pists

Hajiya Ummi El-Rufai, the wife of Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai is clamouring for a law that would ensure the castration of any person found guilty of rape in the state.

She made the call on Monday while appealing to the Kaduna State House of Assembly, KSHA, after raising an alarm that there were three to five cases of rape from all parts of Kaduna on a daily basis.

According to her, severe penalty for rapists in the state penal code would serve as deterrent to others as the state records a daily average of five rape cases, especially of minors.

She said; “I am here to see how our respected lawmakers can expedite speedy passage of the amended bill on sexual violence. It is happening to our children and women every day. Our children and women need to be protected and that is why I’m seeking for the speedy passage of the bill,” she said.

“Already, the Governor is doing a lot to make Kaduna a safe place for all citizens irrespective of their gender and with all hands on deck, that is possible.

“We have three to five cases of rape from all parts of Kaduna on a daily basis. I am saying this because I am directly involved having been working closely with groups of individuals working on sexual violence here in Kaduna.

“So, I believe, if we have this bill passed into law, our children and women in Kaduna will be safer than what we are seeing now. This is why we are calling on our lawmakers if possible, to ensure hash penalties include castration and death sentence to serve as deterrent to intending and existing rapists,” Hajiya El-Rufai added.

