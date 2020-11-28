Wife of LASTMA officer killed by policeman demands scholarship for children

Mrs. Silifat Adeyemo, the wife of a Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) official, Rotimi Adeyemo, who was killed by policemen two years ago, has pleaded with the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry to help secure scholarship for her three children.

The LASTMA officer was killed by an operative of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), Olakunle Olonade, at Iyana Ipaja area of the state in November 2018

The widow, who appeared before the panel on Saturday, said she was with the deceased at home till about 2:00 p.m. when he left for work on that fateful day.

She said: “We left home together and when he got to his station at Iyana Ipaja, I left him there and went to get some things. On my way back, he was still there on duty. I told him I was going home, he said I should go and prepare beans for him, that he was coming. He even bought a phone and gave it to me to configure for him.

“I waited for him to return from work and at about 10:00 p.m. on that fateful day, but instead saw my sister-in-law and a friend in our house.

“I asked them what happened, they told me my husband had an accident and he had been taken to the National Orthopedic Hospital in Igbobi.

“I was taken to our family house where the news was eventually broken to me.

“I pass through Iyana Ipaja every day, because that is my route to work and I go through psychological and emotional pains all the time. I have not been stable since then.”

Adeyemo said the policeman that killed her husband has not been brought to justice by police authority.

“I want the panel to help me financially because it has not been easy ever since he left me with the kids to care for. The future of my children is most paramount to me. I want them to be given good education up to the university level. I don’t know if they can grant them a scholarship to university; and also give us a good house,” she added.

