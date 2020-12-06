Wife of late Cross River lawmaker wins Obudu Constituency by-election

The wife of a late member of the Cross River State House of Assembly, Maria Akwaji, has won the Obudu Constituency by-election conducted on Saturday, succeeding her husband, Godwin Akwaji, whose death in June rendered the seat vacant.

Mrs. Akwaji who contested on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was declared winner by the Returning Officer, Prof. Abel Ezeoha, who maintained that she had scored the highest number of votes to defeat her closest rival, Godwin Agbor of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Mrs. Akwaji polled a total of 32,166 votes while Agbor scored 3,546 votes.

With her win, Mrs. Akwaji now succeeds her husband to represent the people of Obudu constituency in the Cross River State House of Assembly.

Her husband died at the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital from Covid-19 related ailments. Before his death, he was said to have been diabetic and had exhibited fatigue, fever, cough and breathlessness.

A family source had disclosed that the late lawmaker had been treated for malaria and pneumonia with no improvement before he was admitted at the UCTH isolation center where he gave up the ghost.

