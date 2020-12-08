Wife sets husband ablaze in Benue

A housewife has reportedly set her husband ablaze in Benue State after she suspected that he was having extra-marital affairs with other women.

A Facebook user, Shom Akor Fanen, who posted the incident on his page, said it happened on Monday, December 7, in the couple’s rented apartment in Gboko South local government area of the state.

Fanen wrote that the woman had locked her husband inside the house in the night and doused the apartment with petrol before setting it on fire, which left her husband with serious burns by the time he was rescued by neighbours and rushed to the hospital.

This is what Fanen wrote:

“BREAKING!! A lady locked her husband in their room and set it ablaze in Benue.

“A lady locked her husband in their rented room and set the whole house ablaze in the night at Shaahu Road, Gboko South, Benue State, on Monday, December 7.

“Sources say the woman was angry that the husband was seeing other women. He is at the moment hospitalized in Gboko and is receiving treatment, though his condition is bad.”

